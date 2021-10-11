Police arrest parents for chaining daughter in Arifwala

ARIFWALA: Police on Monday recovered a girl chained by her own parents over refusal to work in ArifWala, a tehsil in Punjab’s Pakpattan district, reported ARY News.

The chained girl was recovered by the city police party during action in Zia Nagar neighborhood. The police said the girl was chained by the parents for more than 30 days as she refused to work.

The recovered girl has been shifted to Darul Aman, while the parents have been taken into custody and a case has been lodged against them.

In one such incident, a chained youngster who appeared in a viral video has been found by police, claiming that he was put in chains by the family to bar him from marrying an already married woman.

A video went viral showing a youngster being put in chains at a home in an unidentified location.

The police had identified the man spotted in the video as 19-year-old Hamza and said that they found him chained after a raid was carried out to recover him near the Murgi Khana area of Malir.

