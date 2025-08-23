Police arrest Peshawar man delivering fake currency in Karachi

KARACHI: Police arrested a man trying to sell fake currency notes of Rs one lac face value in 16,000 rupees.

Gadap police arrested a man who had arrived in Karachi from Peshawar to deliver six million rupees of counterfeit currency to circulate in the market.

Accused man, Asfand, told police that a packet of Rs. one lac fake currency can be purchased from Darra in 16,000 to 17,000 rupees. “I get 2,000 rupees commission on the supply of one packet,” he disclosed.

“I used to visit Karachi once in a month, working as a courier with the dealer,” he said. “A dealer named Shahid in Karachi, delivers cash to Baba,” he said.

He told police that fake currency notes used to be supplied in Karachi and Multan.

“I would have receive Rs. one lac of genuine currency over delivery of six million rupees,” arrested man Asfand said.

Police officials have said that Asfand was arrested from Gadap Toll Plaza three days ago. “A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation has been underway,” officials said.