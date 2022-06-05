Police arrest prime suspect in Jazlan murder case

KARACHI: The police on Friday announced the arrest of Irfan, a prime suspect in the Jazlan murder case, a day after they informed the court that the suspect may have fled abroad, ARY NEWS reported.

The police said that Irfan was nominated as the prime suspect in the murder case and he is further investigated to arrest the last absconder in the case. The police had already arrested the father and another brother of Irfan and his friend Inshal.

Police on Saturday presented three suspects in the Jazlan murder case before the court and informed that they have reports that the other suspects have fled from the country.

The police presented the father of prime suspect Faiz, and two co-accused Inshal and Hasnain before the court for an extension in their remand. “We have arrested a third suspect yesterday,” the investigation officer told the court and sought an extension in remand of all suspects for acquiring information on other suspects.

He said that the police have information that other suspects have fled from the country.

The court approved the plea and granted a three-day remand against the suspects and directed the IO to present a progress report on the matter.

Jazlan murder case

Jazlan, a 17-year-old orphan, was killed in a private housing society near Karachi’s Super Highway over stopping some boys of his age from racing their bikes.

According to police, Jazlan was driving his car while a teenage suspect Hasnain along with his friend was riding a motorbike in a ‘zigzag’ way in the society after which Hasnain called his elder brother and some other friends, who came and opened fire on poor Jazlan.

The youngster suffered critical bullet wounds and was taken to a Hospital, where he died during treatment. The deceased’s father told ARY News that Jazlan was doing ICMA, he loved music and also knew how to play guitar and piano.

He added that they celebrated Jazlan’s birthday a few days ago when the boy also went to his father’s grave.

