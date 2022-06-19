Police arrest PTI MPA Shabbir Qureshi in Karachi over alleged harassment

KARACHI: Police on Sunday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Muhammad Shabbir Qureshi from outside his home in Karachi, a CCTV footage and party leaders confirmed.

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh said that multiple police vans waited for Shabbir Qureshi outside his home and as soon as he went out to perform Fajr prayers he was apprehended by the cops.

“It seems a civilian dictatorship is being established in the province,” he said and blamed Bilawal Bhutto and his provincial government was doing it to foil a protest call from the party against inflation.

“The masses will come out today to hold a peaceful protest against inflation today,” he said.

پی ٹی آئی ایم پی اے شبیر قریشی فجر کی نماز کے لئے گھر سے مسجد کے لئے نکلیں تو انکے گھر کے باہر پولیس کی سینکڑوں گاڑیاں موجود تھی،پولیس نےبغیر کسی وجہ سے انھے گرفتار کرلیا،معلومات کےمطابق متعلقہ تھانے میں اس وقت نہیں ہے، سندھ حکومت کیجانب سے اس طرح کی حرکتوں کی پرزور مذمت کرتےہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/t1hiM1otGz — Shabbir Qureshi (@MpaShabbirQ) June 19, 2022

Later, the police confirmed the arrest and said that the MPA was arrested by the Site B police station.

A case has been registered with Site B police station at 3:15 pm by a woman who alleged that the MPA has harassed her after she went to him to seek a job. “The MPA was arrested after registration of a case against him,” he said.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has announced to hold a protest rally in Karachi on Sunday against hike in inflation, following a call from party chairman Imran Khan.

Sharing details of the protest rally, PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi said that a peaceful demo will be held on Sunday at 8:00 pm at Shahra-e-Quaideen. “Imran Khan will address the protest demo via video link,” he said.

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced a countrywide protest on Sunday against rising inflation and hike in prices of petroleum products.

