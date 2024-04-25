Police arrest robber ‘red-handed’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Sher Shah Police of Karachi on Thursday thwarted a robbery bid and arrested an accused robber red-handedly, ARY News reported.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari stated that the quick response of the law enforcers of Sindh foiled a robbery bid and arrested a robber in Karachi.

The police officials claimed that the arrested suspect was looting a citizen at Sher Shah Akbar road, while an illegal pistol was recovered from the possession of the arrested criminal.

Earlier in the day, a total of 67 alleged buyers of stolen goods were arrested, as law enforcers conducted several raids in Karachi.

Following the directives of Sindh’s Chief Minister, Sindh police initiated a crackdown against the buyers of robbed mobile phones and arrested 67 individuals in District West of Karachi.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) district West, Hafeezur Rehman Bugti, claimed to have recovered stolen goods, including mobile phones and spare parts of the stolen vehicles, from the shops and warehouses of the arrested individuals.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched against the arrested individuals.