Police arrest ‘suspect’ from Islamabad ahead of PTI rally

Islamabad police on Sunday arrested a ‘suspect’ from Sangjani, Islamabad ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally.

As per details, the suspect was arrested from the spot where explosives were recovered earlier in the day. The investigation from the arrested was underway, while the security has been beefed up.

A hand grenade, rocket launcher, detonators, and other explosive material were discovered at the site of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in the Sangjani area of Islamabad today. The bomb disposal squad successfully deactivated the explosive devices.

The PTI aims to demonstrate its political strength through the rally in Islamabad today. The party’s leadership has already visited the venue, and preparations are complete.

The district administration had granted conditional approval to PTI rally, stipulating that it would run from 4 pm to 7 pm, with no disruption to business or public movement.

Meanwhile, all entry and exit points to the Red Zone in Islamabad have been sealed off using containers. Only authorized individuals will be allowed entry through the Margalla Road.

Containers have been placed at the Sangjani area, blocking the GT Road in both directions. The motorway’s entry point to Islamabad at the 26th toll plaza has also been closed.