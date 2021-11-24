Police arrest suspect wanted in killings of policeman, university teacher

KARACHI: A Man arrested by the Super Highway police found to be a wanted target killer, citing a police officer, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Arrested suspect, Sanaullah Brohi, has been involved in murder of a police officer and a teacher of Sindh University,” SSP Karachi-East Qamar Raza Jiskani said in a statement.

SITE Super Highway Police, recovered a Kalashnikov, a pistol and over four kilograms of drugs from his possession, SSP Jiskani further said.

The accused had martyred a sub-inspector of police in Gulshan-e-Maymar in year 2020, SSP East said.

“He had also killed Sindh University’s Professor Zainul Abideen on resisting a robbery,” the SSP further said.

Accused Sanaullah Brohi has been involved in over 150 robberies and has injured several citizens over resisting the crime, SSP Jiskani claimed.

He has been booked in several cases at various police stations including the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), according to the SSP East.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!