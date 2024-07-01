Police arrest suspected robber in Karachi raid

KARACHI: The Saeedabad police officials on Monday conducted an operation and arrested the suspect allegedly opened fire at a citizen during a robbery in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The police officials claimed that the accused, named Mohammad Naseer, along with his accomplice involved in the robbery incident carried out on Hub River Road on May 21, 2024.

The police spokesperson added that the accused injured a citizen named Gul Muhammad over resisting robbery in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the police also recovered the illegal pistol used in the incidents from the accused.

During the interrogation, the arrested individual confessed about the multiple robbery incidents, while the police officials are conducting raids to arrest other accomplices of the miscreant.