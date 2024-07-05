Police arrest three dacoits in Karachi

KARACHI: In a significant operation, the Surjani Police have arrested a three-member dacoit gang allegedly involved in street crimes in Karachi’s Ghoram Goth, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to SSP West Hafeezur Rehman, the police recovered weapons, mobile phones, and cash from the accused.

Additionally, it was revealed that the motorcycle used by the gang was stolen.

SSP West confirmed that cases have been registered against the accused, further emphasizing the police’s commitment to cracking down on street crime in the city.

Earlier to this, Maripur police of Karachi successfully foiled the smuggling attempt involving Iranian dry milk worth more than Rs 3 million.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari, Faizan Ali, stated that a truck carrying a total of 100 sacks, weighing 2,500 kilograms, of smuggled dry milk was seized.

Earlier this month, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover 47 kg of drugs and arrested 12 suspects.

He informed that 600 grams of heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for the UK at a courier office in Sialkot.