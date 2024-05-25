Karachi police foil milk smuggling attempt worth Rs3m

KARACHI: Maripur police of Karachi on Saturday successfully foiled the smuggling attempt involving Iranian dry milk worth more than Rs 3 million, ARY News reported.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari, Faizan Ali, stated that a truck carrying a total of 100 sacks, weighing 2,500 kilograms, of smuggled dry milk was seized.

Earlier this month, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover 47 kg of drugs and arrested 12 suspects.

He informed that 600 grams of heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for the UK at a courier office in Sialkot.

13 kg heroin was recovered from two suspects arrested near M-1 Motorway Islamabad.

10 kg opium and 320 grams weed were recovered from three accused netted on M-8 Gwadar. 10 kg of Ice was recovered from three Afghans held in the Torkham area while 8 kg of heroin was recovered from two suspects rounded up near Divine Garden Lahore.

4 kg of heroin was recovered from an accused arrested near Bhaini Road Lahore.

The spokesman informed that 1 kg hashish and 130 grams of Ice were recovered from an accused in Tando Thoru, Hyderabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.