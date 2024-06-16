PTI quit anti-state smear campaign and hold dialogue: Barrister Aqeel

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Aqeel Malik, government’s spokesperson on Legal Affairs, said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must quit its anti-state activities and propaganda, and hold dialogue with the government on political issues to mull over solutions instead of damaging the nation’s interest at global forums.

Addressing a press conference, Barrister Aqeel Malik said that there was no precedent to PTI’s country enmity as it was perpetrating anti-Pakistan legislation in foreign countries.

“Pakistan is an independent country and does not take dictation from any nation. We want friendly relations with all nations. However, a concentrated smear campaign against Pakistan in foreign countries that started after the 2022 vote of no confidence which mounted the anti-Pakistan propaganda,” he said and added that the PTI had hired lobbyists and PR firms to promote anti-Pakistan campaign abroad.

He reiterated that the state and government of Pakistan were fully aware of the campaign and its perpetrators.

“PTI cannot do opposition against the state as by doing so you are undermining it and there is no acceptability and tolerance for it. No political party is above Pakistan, let’s make it crystal clear and no anti-state agenda and narrative will be allowed by the state,” he added.

He urged the PTI to think about the country and motherland as it had joined hands with country enemies and set out on an anti-country agenda for its political motives.

“PTI is becoming a source of humiliation for the country at international forums. You are Pakistani and we all are Pakistanis. We have to work for the country. Nobody is stopping you from the politics but this negative and inimical political would not be allowed,” he added.