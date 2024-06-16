Eidul Adha 2024: Police prepares security plan for Karachi citizens

KARACHI: Sindh police has prepared a plan to ensure the secure environment for the citizens of Karachi ahead of Eidal Adha 2024, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the police spokesperson, more than 12,000 officers and constables will be deployed on security across the city.

According to the spokesperson, a total of 5,600 officers will be on duty in the East Zone and 3,656 in the South Zone, while 3,525 officers and personnel will be deployed in the West Zone.

Additionally, 2,170 officers will be stationed at collection points of sacrificial hides.

Meanwhile, the traffic police officials will also be on duty around the busy markets and on the roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.