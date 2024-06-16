web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 17, 2024
- Advertisement -

Eidul Adha 2024: Police prepares security plan for Karachi citizens

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Sindh police has prepared a plan to ensure the secure environment for the citizens of Karachi ahead of Eidal Adha 2024, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the police spokesperson, more than 12,000 officers and constables will be deployed on security across the city.

According to the spokesperson, a total of 5,600 officers will be on duty in the East Zone and 3,656 in the South Zone, while 3,525 officers and personnel will be deployed in the West Zone.

Additionally, 2,170 officers will be stationed at collection points of sacrificial hides.

Meanwhile, the traffic police officials will also be on duty around the busy markets and on the roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.