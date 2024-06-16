No gas loadshedding during Eidul Adha

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced that there will be no gas loadshedding in Sindh, including Karachi, during Eidul Adha days (June 15 to 18), effective midnight today, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a statement, the gas supply will remain uninterrupted during the Eid holidays, bringing relief to the citizens.

However, the company has clarified that the regular gas loadshedding schedule will resume from June 19.

Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Adha on June 17 after the Zil Hajj moon was sighted on June 7.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a significant Islamic holiday celebrated by millions of Muslims around the world, including Pakistan.

It marks the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah. To commemorate this occasion, Muslims engage in acts of charity, perform special prayers, and share festive meals with family and friends.