Sanghar camel incident: Detained accused ‘confesses to crime’

The individual involved in the brutal incident – chopping off the Camel’s leg in Sanghar – confessed to his crimes under police custody, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a recent development, the police disclosed that the two arrested accused, Abid Sher and Shakoor Sher, confessed to their crime after the court approved the physical remand of the six arrested accused in the case.

The police stated that the son of the landlord Darya Khan Sher is also among the six arrested individuals.

The camel affected in the Sanghar incident has been shifted to Karachi where the treatment facility and rehabilitation of the affected camel are going on at the animal sanctuary, and efforts are being made to get the camel an artificial leg.

READ: Video: Landlord chops off camel’s leg in Sanghar

Pakistan People’s Party Central Spokesperson and Member of National Assembly from Sanghar Shazia Murri said in her statement that we are in touch with various companies to get an artificial leg for the camel.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incidents of mistreatment of animals and said that cruelty and abuse by the speechless will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that animals are also God’s creation and they should be treated well, the injured camel in Sanghar should be treated and arrangements should be made to implant an artificial leg.