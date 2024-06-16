Sanghar camel set to receive artificial leg

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Sunday took notice of the of the gruesome incident wherein a camel’s leg was chopped off by a landlord in Sanghar, with the wounded animal set to receive an artificial leg, ARY News reported.

The incident took place on Friday when a landlord in Mund Jamrao village in Sanghar district allegedly chopped off the camel’s leg as punishment for entering his agriculture land for fodder.

Soomer Khan, owner of the camel, narrated the incident along with his camel at Sanghar press club. “I have no enmity with anyone. I don’t know why this was done to my camel,” he said.

Sanghar SSP took notice of the incident after the video went viral on social media.

Police officials said the peasant had refused to identify the culprit and press charges against him, hence police lodged an FIR on behalf of the state against unknown persons under sections 429 and 34 PPC.

Later the police arrested six suspects – identified as Rustam Shar, Abid Shar, Jaffar Jatt, Abdul Shakoor Shar, Gul Baig Lashari and Darya Khan Shar – from Rantoo Bridge near Sanghar.

The suspects were presented before duty magistrate Asif Sial on Sunday, where police requested the suspects be remanded for 14 days for further investigation. The magistrate, however, remanded the suspects to police custody for only four days.

The camel was later shifted to a non-governmental organisation’s (NGO) shelter in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced to give two camels to the peasant whose animal was hurt.

Sindh CM takes notice

CM Murad Ali Shah directed the authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the wounded camel and also arrange for an artificial leg to be fitted after recovery.

Senator Agha Muhammad Ali also visited the camel at the Karachi center and reviewed the treatment process.

The Secretary of Live Stock, Kazim Jatoi, informed the Chief Minister that the camel is being treated by an NGO and will be fitted with an artificial leg after recovery.

On the other hand, PPP leader Shazia Mari – while talking to ARY News – strongly condemned the incident of a camel’s leg being cut off in Sanghar, terming it a “heinous act”.

She vowed that no leniency will be shown to the culprits, saying that the perpetrators of this cruel act will be brought to justice.

Mari emphasised that it is essential to punish the culprits, regardless of their social status, to prevent such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, Shazia Mari alleged that some political parties are trying to score points over the incident.

Read More: Five arrested for chopping off camel’s leg in Sanghar

She criticised the parties for politicising the issue and accused social media users of perpetuating a mindset that targets landlords, which she believes is wrong.

In a statement, Anas Niaz – co founder of prosthetic startup Bioniks – said they have assessed the condition of the injured camel and plans to fit an artificial leg.

The artificial leg will be manufactured locally, Niaz added, and any necessary adjustments to the leg’s length can be made on the spot.