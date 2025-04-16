web analytics
Defence Savings certificates: Latest profit rate; April 2025

The Central Directorate of National Savings has set a competitive profit rate for Defence Savings Certificates in April 2025.

This rate, updated in March 2025, will stay in effect until the next adjustment. Aimed at Pakistani citizens, including those living abroad, these certificates offer a 10-year investment opportunity.

Both Pakistani nationals and overseas Pakistanis can invest, and adults can also buy them on behalf of one or two minors, or jointly with a minor.

To purchase, individuals can visit any National Savings Centre (NSC) and fill out the free SC-I Application Form. The minimum investment starts at Rs500, with no upper limit.

Read More: Defence Savings Certificates: Latest profit on Rs100,000 investment

The Qaumi Bachat kept the profit rate of Defence Savings Certificates for March 2025 and onwards at  12.15 percent. The same profit rate will stay in effect until the next adjustment.

Payable Amount (Principal + Profit ) On Investment of Every Rs.100,000

First Year           Rs109,000

Second Year       Rs119,000

Third Year          Rs130,000

Fourth Year        Rs143,000

Fifth Year           Rs159,000

Sixth Year          Rs179,000

Seven Year         Rs204,000

Eighth Year         Rs235,000

Ninth Year          Rs272,000

Tenth Year          Rs316,000

Tax/Zakat Deduction

The taxes and Zakat are deducted on the profits in line with the policy of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The withholding tax for filers has been fixed at 15 percent while it is 30 percent for non-fielders.

