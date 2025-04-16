Body of missing eight-year-old girl found near Liaquatabad nullah

KARACHI: In a heartbreaking incident body of an eight year old girl, Sawera was found tied with a rope near a nullah in Liaquatabad B Area, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the girl, identified as Sawera, daughter of Jameel, had gone missing a day earlier from Sikandar Goth, located on the Super Highway.

The police confirmed that the child’s body was discovered in the stream, and it has now been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Rescue officials stated that the girl’s hands were tied with a rope when her body was recovered.

An investigation is underway as authorities attempt to determine the cause of death and those responsible for the tragedy.

Read More: Sarim: Missing Karachi boy found dead from water tank

Earlier, the body of seven-year-old Sarim, who had been missing for 11 days in mysterious manner, was found from an underground water tank near his residence in North Karachi.

The water tank’s lid was covered with a carton, the police said and added they were now investigating whether the boy fell into the tank accidentally or was pushed.

The child’s body was shifted to the hospital.

Sarim’s family had filed a missing person’s report, fearing abduction, after he failed to return from a nearby madrasa on January 7.

The Karachi police remained clueless and kept searching for the boy who went missing from the North Karachi area.

The authorities had conducted an extensive search operation in the apartment complex, searching all 212 flats and checking the building’s four water tanks.

According to a report obtained by ARY News from the Karachi police, three children went missing from the West Zone, a minor from Bilal Colony who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered. However, a child who went missing from Gulbahar was recovered.

In the East Zone, six children went missing, including a two-year-old Kaneez from Gulistan-e-Jouhar who is still not recovered. Two children who went missing from Super Highway were recovered, while three children from Zaman Town and Shah Latif were also recovered.

In the South Zone, three children went missing, including a four-year-old child from Saeedabad whose whereabouts are still unknown.