Five arrested for chopping off camel’s leg in Sanghar

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday said that a case was registered against the accused involved in cutting the leg of a camel in Sanghar district and they were arrested, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the provincial minister said that the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the incident, adding that the five accused had been arrested.

He further said that the matter had been settled between the accused and owner of the camel but it was humanely unacceptable and a case was registered on behalf of the state.

A landlord in Sindh’s Sanghar district allegedly chopped off a camel’s leg as punishment for scavenging into his field for fodder.

According to police, the incident occurred in Mund Jamrao village in Sanghar district on Friday.

Soomer Khan, owner of the camel, narrated the incident along with his camel at Sanghar press club. “I have no enmity with anyone. I don’t know why this was done to my camel,” he said.

Sanghar SSP took notice of the incident after the video of camel with chopped leg went viral on social media.

Police officials said the peasant had refused to identify the culprit and press charges against him, hence police lodged an FIR on behalf of the state against unknown persons under sections 429 and 34 PPC.