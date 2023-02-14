Police arrest two accused of recording jail video via drone

HAFIZABAD: Punjab police have arrested two accused of recording jail video via drone, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the police foiled an attempt to record video of the jail with the help of a drone, that flew over the jail territory.

Police also confiscated drone camera from the two suspects residents of Jharanwala. The police personnel deployed at watch tower four informed the control room about the drone.

The search operation was carried out on the instruction of the jail superintendent at midnight.

