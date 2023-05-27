Police arrest ‘wanted criminal’ after gunfight in Karachi

KARACHI: After an exchange of fire between the police and dacoits, the police have managed to arrested a wanted criminal from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Following the exchange of gunfight, the police managed to apprehend an alleged criminal, identified as Sajjad, accused of murdering a police officer named Muhammad Shahid.

According to police officials, the criminals opened fire when the police tried to stop them over suspicion, the police retaliated and managed to apprehend a criminal in injured condition while his two accomplices got successfully flee from the scene.

After the interrogation the police claimed that the arrested suspect had killed officer Shahid within the jurisdiction of Gulistan-e-Johar police station. Meanwhile, the case was already registered at Gulistan-e-Johar police station.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the other fugitive accomplices of the suspect. However, a pistol was recovered from the arrested suspect and further investigation is underway from the arrested criminal.