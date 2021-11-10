Police baton charge protesting vaccinators in Karachi

KARACHI: Police restored to baton-charge to prevent protesting vaccinators from entering the Red Zone for surrounding the Chief Minister House, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The vaccinators have held a protest demonstration against the Sindh authorities for not granting time scale and making their jobs permanent in Karachi.

Heavy contingents of police deployed in Red Zone to stop the protesting vaccinators from entering premises. The police officials restored to baton-charge the protesting vaccinators when they tried to surround the Chief Minister House.

The protestors have dispersed following the baton charge, whereas, some of them were arrested by police.

Earlier in February, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had declared the recruitment of 1,302 vaccinators in 2019 ‘illegal’ and orders authorities to re-organise interviews for the appointments.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) had heard a petition today related to the appointment of 1,302 vaccinators in 2019.

The petition had stated that the advertisement of the recruitments had been released in 2018. Following the advertisement, those who obtained 60 or lesser marks in NTS had been appointed on UC-level as vaccinators. Irregularities were made in the recruitment process, it added.

The high court had declared the recruitments of 1,302 vaccinators in 2019 ‘illegal’. The Sindh government had been directed by SHC to conduct interviews for the positions again.

Moreover, the Sindh government had been ordered to establish a training institute for vaccinators.

