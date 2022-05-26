Police book PTI Lahore leaders under serious charges during protest

LAHORE: The police has registered cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders at various police stations of Lahore after skirmishes with the party workers during the long march protest, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PTI Lahore’s leaders Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Hassaan Niazi and Zubair Niazi have been among the party workers booked in cases registered at Gulbarg, Bhati Gate, Shahdara and Islampura police stations of the provincial capital city.

PTI leaders have been booked under the charges of violence against policemen, kidnapping of police officials and snatching anti-riot gears from the police officials on duty.

Police has also registered cases against PTI workers under clauses of serious crimes over damaging the public property.

Yesterday former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan gave six-day ultimatum to the federal government to dissolve assemblies and announce fresh elections.

Addressing the participants of the ‘Azadi March’ at Jinnah Avenue, Imran Khan said the government tried every method to crush our march, they used teargas on peaceful protest, our homes were raided and privacy of the homes were violated.

Giving a deadline to the government to announce the date for fresh polls in the country, Imran Khan said, “he is giving a six-day ultimatum to the government to dissolve assemblies and announce general elections in June.”

“My message for imported government is to dissolve assemblies and announce elections, otherwise I will come back again to Islamabad after six days,” he added.

