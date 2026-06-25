Police break up jirga settlement in 'rape case' in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Police in the Badaber area of Peshawar have arrested three suspects in connection with an alleged gang rape case, bringing the incident to a conclusion, officials said.

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According to police, several members of a local jirga who were involved in deciding the matter have also been taken into custody.

Officials said the alleged incident took place a few months ago. After the incident, a local jirga reportedly decided that one of the accused would marry the victim, while compensation money would also be paid to her father.

Police stated that a dispute later emerged over the payment of the agreed amount, following which the victim’s father approached law enforcement authorities.

A formal FIR was registered, and the suspects were arrested immediately, police confirmed. During initial investigation, police said it was found that there had been prior contact between the suspects and the victim.

Further investigation into all aspects of the case is currently underway, according to officials.

Read more: Sargodha tragedy: Minor girl allegedly raped, killed near local shop

Earlier, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Sargodha. Police said the Class 2 student went out to buy something from a nearby shop and was lured away by two men working at the store. Both shop employees have been taken into custody, officials claimed.

Family members said the girl left home to get items and went missing. Her body was found during the search, after which police started investigation.

Sources said initial questioning of the two suspects is underway. Forensic evidence and other material are also being collected.

Police said the post-mortem report and investigation will determine the exact nature and motive behind the incident. The body was sent to hospital for autopsy.

In other news, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has converted the death sentence of a man convicted of raping a 10-year-old girl at a school in Sheikhupura to life imprisonment. Justice Salahuddin Panhwar issued the written verdict.