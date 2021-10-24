Police busts gang involved in several robberies in Karachi

KARACHI: Police has arrested four members of a gang involved in several robberies in Karachi’s posh areas, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) Karachi West has arrested four members of a gang involved in several robberies, in a raid in Surjani Town, SSP Maroof Usman said.

“Four arrested robbers, who were released on bails by courts, were arrested again after committing crimes,” SSP AVCC said.

“The accused were used to rob homes while carrying hand grenades with them,” SSP Maroof said.

“The police captured four hand grenades and four pistols and a car from their possession,” police official said.

“The accused, namely Abdul Aleem, Shaukat, Murtaza and Abdul Qadir, have been involved in more than 100 crimes,” according to the SSP.

“These hardened criminals were used to subject women to torture during robberies to keep the victims away from reporting crime to the police,” SSP AVCC said.

“The accused committed dozens of robberies in posh areas of the city from June to October months including a dozen crimes not reported to the police,” he said.

The police recovered looted cash and mobile phones from their possession. Around 50 cases have been reported against them in Karachi’s police stations, he said.

“This gang was earlier arrested in March this year but were out of jail on bail for last three months,” SSP Maroof Usman said.

Police further questioning the gang members, he added.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!