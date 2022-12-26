Police claims arrest of key accused in explosives case against Uzair Baloch

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday heard explosives case against Lyari gang warfare kingpin Uzair Baloch, ARY News reported.

“A key player in the gang war, Mulla Nisar, has been arrested in the case and on the police remand,” investigation officer today informed the court.

The ATC ordered the police to produce the accused in the next hearing of the case.

Uzair Baloch and Zakir alias Dada filed an acquittal petition in the case.

The court on an application ordered the police to handover copies of the case to defence lawyers and adjourned further hearing until January 02.

Recently an ATC had acquitted Uzair Baloch in two more cases over “lack of evidence” against him.

Uzair Baloch – the chief of proscribed Peoples Aman Committee (PAC) – was exonerated of the charges of attempting to commit murder and planting explosive materials.

During the hearing, Baloch’s lawyer Abid Zaman claimed that the charges against his client were based on ‘lies’. He noted that the cases were registered at Kharadar Police Station and Napier Police Station.

“There was no evidence to corroborate the charges against my client,” the lawyer said, adding that nor had the prosecution had any eyewitness in the court to testify or identify the accused. Hence, he pleaded with the court to acquit Baloch for lack of evidence.

After hearing the arguments, the ATC ruled that the prosecution had failed to find any concrete evidence that links Baloch with the charges and thus acquitted him in two more cases. His co-accused Shahid, also known as MC, was also acquitted by the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that Baloch has been acquitted by courts in 35 cases registered against him at various police stations in the city.

Uzair, is the main character of the gang war in Lyari and some other parts of Karachi in previous decade. He was facing over 70 cases of crimes and acquitted in 35 of them by courts, mostly owing to the failure of the prosecution to bring incriminating evidence against him.

