Police complaint registered against PTI chairman in Lahore

LAHORE: A report has been filed in Qila Gujjar police station against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief over the charge of ‘threatening’ the JIT chief and members during interrogation, reported ARY News on Friday.

As per details, a report has been registered against the PTI chief at Lahore’s Qila Gujjar Singh police station on the charge of threatening the JIT chief and members.

According to the police, a report has been filed on the complaint of Qila Gujjar Sindh police station’s Investigation Officer (IO), Muhammad Sarwar against the former prime minister.

The report stated PTI chairman was summoned for investigation in a case registered against him at the Sarwar Road police station. During the process, he ‘threatened’ JIT chief Imran Kishore and members by pointing his finger.

According to the text of the report, the act of the accused was violation of the law.

