Police complaint registered against PTI chairman in Lahore

LAHORE: A report has been filed in Qila Gujjar police station against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief over the charge of ‘threatening’ the JIT chief and members during interrogation, reported ARY News on Friday.

The report stated PTI chairman was summoned for investigation in a case registered against him at the Sarwar Road police station. During the process, he ‘threatened’ JIT chief Imran Kishore and members by pointing his finger.

According to the text of the report, the act of the accused was violation of the law.