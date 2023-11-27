Police confirms arrest of a missing person to Sindh High Court

KARACHI: The police declared arrest of a missing person during the Sindh High Court (SHC) hearing of petitions for recovery of 10 disappeared men, ARY News reported on Monday.

The police confirmed arrest of a missing citizen Saddam in its progress in the case. The court dismissed the petition with regard to recovery of Saddam.

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto directed for action against the people involved in enforced disappearances. “It is responsibility of the state to search a missing citizen,” Justice Phulpoto said.

“It was said that a missing man Usman has been in Landhi Jail, a letter written to the jail authorities, but they replied that the man was not in the prison,” the investigation officer informed the court.

“Record the jail superintendent’s statement, if required take action against the jail official,” court directed the IO.

The high court bench also directed for proactive steps for recovery of other missing persons.

The bench also instructed for holding JIT session to trace another missing man, Ali Hassan. The court also directed for holding regular sessions of the JIT and the Task Force every month.

Sindh Police in a report in June claimed that allegedly disappeared persons have been involved in crimes and concerned police has arrested them.

“Supposed disappeared person Syed Ahrar has been arrested by Shah Faisal police in two cases,” report read.

“Tajdar Ali was arrested by the counter terrorism department and has been in jail,” police disclosed. “Danish Soomro was arrested by Hyderabad Police, and he has also been in jail,” according to police report.

“Another purported disappeared person Sikandar Memon was arrested by the Memon Goth police in a case, while Fazal Ghani was arrested by the CTD from Manghopir”.

“Another person Ibrahim Ali was arrested from Sachal police jurisdiction,” according to police report.

The high court bench directed the families to contact concerned courts for their arrested relatives.