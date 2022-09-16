Police constable allegedly commits suicide in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A police constable in Rawalpindi on Friday allegedly committed suicide after shooting himself in the head, ARY NEWS reported.

Police confirmed the incident saying that head constable Asif committed suicide within the remits of Mandra police station after allegedly shooting himself in the head.

“He sustained major injury and succumbed to it while being taken to the hospital,” they said, adding that SDPO Gojar Khan and SHO Mandra police station rushed to the spot to look into the matter.

The police said that they have shifted the body to a local hospital and launched a probe from all angles into the incident.

A similar incident was reported previously when a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) official on Wednesday committed suicide at Police Lines in Peshawar for an unknown reason.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Kohat, was serving as a driver at the CTD Peshawar.

He committed suicide today after shooting himself for unknown reasons. The CTD personnel joined the duty two days back after returning from vacation.

