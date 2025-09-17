Police constable shot dead in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Maymar

KARACHI: A police constable was shot dead by unidentified persons in Gulshan-e-Maymar on Wednesday night, the police said, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the martyred police constable Sadam Hussain was deployed at the Police Station Gulshan-e-Maymar.

He was getting his motorcycle puncture fixed at a puncture shop in the area when four people boarding on a white car sprayed bullets on the police constable.

The police have taken five empty shells of 9mm pistol and one shell of 30 bore pistol in its possession from the crime spot.

The body of police constable has been shifted to a private hospital near National Stadium Karachi.

On the other hand, Home Minister Sindh Zia Ul Hassan Langar taking notice of the incident has directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West, to inform him immediately about initial measures taken by the police.

He urged the police to make an investigation successful by collecting evidences from the crime spot and in the light of statements of eyewitnesses.

The Minister also directed the police to inform him about the arrests of accused have been made so far involved in killing of police personnel.

Earlier in August this year, a police officer was shot dead in a suspected targeted attack in Bin Qasim Town, officials said.

They identified the martyred officer as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohammad Khan Abro.

Bin Qasim SHO Faisal Rafiq told the media that the ASI reached home and when he got off his car, assailants riding on a motorcycle emerged there, opened indiscriminate fire and rode away.

He sustained critical bullet wounds and was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The SHO said it appeared to be a targeted killing incident. However, it was being investigated as to whether the incident was motivated by terrorism or some personal enmity, he added.

The deceased ASI had served as the officer in charge of the Ghaghar Phatak police post. Presently, he was posted at the Steel Town police station.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the murder of ASI Mohammed Khan Abro and sought a detailed report from the inspector general of police.

A CM House spokesperson said that Mr Shah directed the police chief to take all-out measures to ensure immediate arrest of the killers.