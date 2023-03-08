Police crack horrific murder case during fake currency probe

Indian Police cracked a murder case after receiving a tip-off about counterfeit currency’s printing.

Indian news agency India Today reported that accused Pawan Singh killed his 23-year-old Sati Sahu, suspecting her of infidelity. He suspected her of printing counterfeit currency too.

He chopped her corpse with a cutter before burning the pieces and hiding them in a water tank.

Bilaspur launched an investigation after they got a tip-off about the fake currency note printing. It led to the killer’s house.

There they unravelled the murder’s horrific details.

Police said after they reached the house, which the killer had allegedly rented in the Uslapur area under Sakri police station, they sensed a pungent smell coming from the water tank inside the premises.

They found the body pieces in the water tank. The suspect had planned to dump them in different parts of the city but failed due to time constraints.

Senior police officer Rajendra Jaiswal stated that the accused admitted that he used a special paper to print the fake notes, adding they recovered INR500, INR200 and some real currencies were recovered from the house.

“He also used photography skills and CCTV cameras to print fake notes. He used to order the special paper from Bengaluru,” the cop said.

The accused had planned to use to get rid of the body pieces scientifically.

“He also met some people and underwent training to print fake notes and never used them to purchase goods in the market. He collected all the relevant information from the internet and then took training from two people on how to print fake notes. He slowly started the work of printing fake notes after studying them,” police said.

