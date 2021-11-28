Police crackdown on young doctors sit-in in Quetta, 19 arrested

QUETTA: Police in a late night raid at protest sit-in of young doctors arrested 19 persons, citing police ARY News reported on Sunday.

Young doctors and other health staff had staged a protest sit-in near the Red Zone to press for their demands.

“Nineteen people including doctors were arrested from the protest in late night police raid and cases registered against them,” police officials said.

“The SOPs of the Covid-19 were also being violated in the protest sit-in,” according to police.

The doctors staged sit-in pressing for protection to doctors and other hospital staff and providing medical facilities in govt-run hospitals of Balochistan.

Earlier, the Balochistan High Court had directed the Young Doctors Association (YDA) to windup their sit-in.

The high Court had told the protesting members of Young Doctors Association (YDA) who have been boycotting the government hospitals’ OPDs that they cannot go on a strike anymore. The court said that those who will boycott the official duty will be sacked from the service.

A two-member bench of the BHC comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Abdullah Baloch passed this order during the hearing of a constitutional petition filed against the boycott of OPDs in government hospitals by the YDA members.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!