Police deployed at petrol pumps in India amid fuel crises

NEW DELHI: Indian police have been stationed at petrol pumps in the state of Gujarat as people panic over possible fuel shortages.

India gets more than 40% of its crude imports through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has blocked from carrying shipments due to the US-Israeli war.

The disruption has curtailed supply of critical fuel supplies, including LPG, LNG, and crude oil, raising concerns over growth, inflation, and energy availability.

Long lines for fuel were reported from major cities in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana states of India. Authorities, however, said that adequate stocks of petrol and diesel have been available.

Crisis is brewing in the country as it is heavily reliant on the fuel supplies via the Strait of Hormuz which is blocked by Iran after the US-Israeli war.