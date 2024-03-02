Police deployed to tackle law and order amid PTI protest call

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given call of protest against alleged rigging in elections today, ARY News reported.

Policemen have been deployed in various localities of Lahore. Hundreds of policemen and Dolphin Squad personnel have been posted at Lahore’s GPO Chowk along with prisoners’ vans.

The police also holding positions at the main gate of the Lahore High Court premises to tackle any untoward incident.

DIG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has said that the law enforcement agencies will not allow any person to create a law-and-order situation and disturb the peace of the city.