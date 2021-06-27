Man who used police disguise for mugging bids in Karachi arrested

KARACHI: In yet another case of muggers using police disguise, a man was caught red-handed from Karachi after he was planning a mugging bid while dressed in police uniform, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

Sharing details of the arrest, SSP West said that the suspect was arrested from Orangi Town when he was dressed in a police outfit.

“He was involved in using police disguise and weapons to deprive citizens of their belongings,” he said adding that the police had recovered uniform, caps, badges, and weapons from his possession.

This is not the first time that suspects have used the disguise of law-enforcing authorities to commit mugging bids instead on June 14, police officials claimed to have arrested three suspected dacoits who were possessing arms and police uniforms, and Rangers cap.

Read More: MAN DISGUISED AS COP GOES ON LOOTING SPREE AT KARACHI’S UNIVERSITY ROAD

During a raid, police officials recovered police uniforms, arms, and Rangers cap from three suspected dacoits who used to rob citizens by entering their homes while sporting the uniforms.

Police told the media that one of the suspects turned out to be a retired cop who is identified as Ehsan Farooqui. The dacoits were allegedly involved in robbery incidents in Orangi Town and other areas of the metropolis.