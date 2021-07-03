Police employees included in Naya Pakistan housing scheme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled his promise with the federal police as the authorities decided to include police employees in Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Prime Minister Office (PMO) has offered subsidy to construct houses for the federal police employees in a sent to the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Islamabad police.

It stated that the federal government will provide subsidy for the construction of houses for low-salaried Islamabad police officials.

It detailed that the police forces should construct low-cost houses for the employees who are owning land. It added that the department should sign an agreement with the concerned development authority to which the government will provide subsidy for the construction.

The PMO offered to provide Rs300,000 for the construction of low-cost houses for the deserving police employees.

Earlier in December last year, PM Imran Khan had announced to provide health cards and houses to Islamabad police officials. He made the announcement while addressing a passing out parade of Islamabad police at Police Lines Headquarters on December 23.

The premier had said that under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP), police and government employees will also be facilitated to buy their own houses.