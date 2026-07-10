FAISALABAD: A man accused of abducting a five-year-old girl was killed in an alleged police encounter in Faisalabad, Punjab Police said on Friday.

According to police, the suspect had allegedly kidnapped the child while she was on her way to a nearby shop in the Rahmat Town area.

A case had been registered at Ghulam Muhammadabad Police Station, and the suspect was identified through CCTV footage, police said.

Police said they launched a raid to recover the child, during which the suspect allegedly opened fire on the police party.

The officers returned fire, critically injuring the suspect, who later died while being shifted to Allied Hospital, according to police.

The kidnapped girl was safely recovered during the operation and has been reunited with her parents, police added.

The incident comes weeks after another alleged police encounter in Punjab.

Suspect in teenager’s murder killed in CCD encounter in Sahiwal

On June 29, 2026, a suspect accused of abducting and murdering a 19-year-old shepherd was killed in an alleged encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) in Sahiwal.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Zulqarnain, was the prime accused in the abduction and murder of Muhammad Imran, who was kidnapped while grazing his buffaloes on June 1. Police alleged that the suspects killed the teenager before fleeing with his livestock.

Police said Zulqarnain had been arrested and handed over to the CCD for further investigation.

According to CCD officials, the suspect was being taken to recover the murder weapon when he allegedly escaped from custody despite being handcuffed.

Police said that later the same night, a CCD team attempted to stop three motorcyclists near Noor Kay Kathia. Instead of stopping, the suspects allegedly opened fire, prompting an exchange of gunfire that lasted several minutes. Zulqarnain was killed during the encounter, police said.