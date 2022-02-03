Police file challan in Arsalan Mehsud murder case, blames ex-SHO

KARACHI: Police on Thursday submitted a challan in the murder case of a youngster Arsalan Mehsud who was killed during what initially was declared a police encounter, only to be found otherwise after an initial probe, ARY NEWS reported.

The challan submitted before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) stated that the suspects murdered the youngster on the whims of former SHO Azam Gopang and later tried to give an impression of a police encounter.

A youngster, Yasir, injured in the entire episode and eye-witnesses have identified the suspects while the challan also noted that the spent casing found from the crime scene also matched with the weapon of the suspect, Touhid.

It said that Azam Gopang left his personal pistol and three bullets at the crime scene to create an impression regarding a police encounter.

“We have written letters to concerned authorities to verify armed licenses of suspects, Azam Gopang and Touhid,” the challan read while sharing that reports related to post mortem and arms licenses are not yet received.

Arsalan Mehsud, a teenage boy, was gunned down in an alleged fake encounter by Orangi Town police on the night of December 6. The uncle of the deceased student stated that his nephew was returning from his tuition centre along with his friend when he was targeted by a police party.

The FIR was registered at the Orangi Town police station on the complaint of Arsalan’s uncle. Policemen named, Tauheed, Umair and former SHO Azam Gopang were booked under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

