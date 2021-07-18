Police file FIR of alleged abduction of Afghan envoy’s daughter

ISLAMABAD: A case of alleged kidnapping and man-handling of the daughter of Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan has been registered at Kohsar police station here, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to sources, the case has been registered with Silsila Alikhel, the daughter of Afghan envoy, as complainant, sources said.

“The case has been filed under the clauses of kidnapping, manhandling and threatening,” according to sources.

“I went for shopping at some distance from home in a taxi,” the girl said in her statement. “While returning in another taxi, it was stopped at a place after some time. Suddenly a man entered and sat in the vehicle”, the girl stated.

“He started beating me and I fell unconscious. I found myself on a garbage heap when my eyes opened”. “Instead of going home, I went to a park and called the office staff of my father, which taken me back to home,” Silsila Alikhel stated in her complaint.

Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday taken strict notice of the alleged manhandling of the daughter of the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, had directed the interior ministry to arrest culprits within 48 hours.

He also directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed to take every possible step to arrest the culprits behind the incident.

Talking with ARY News, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Islamabad police have been in contact with the Afghan ambassador and his family, adding that the government taking all necessary measures to arrest the culprits.

The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was “briefly kidnapped” and “man-handled” by unknown assailants in Islamabad on Friday, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Saturday.

Responding to media queries regarding the man-handling of the daughter of the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, the FO spokesperson in a statement said: “As reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad, the daughter of the Ambassador was assaulted while riding a rented vehicle.”

The Islamabad police have launched a thorough investigation immediately after the disturbing incident was reported, the spokesperson said.

“While the security of the Ambassador and his family has been beefed up, law enforcement agencies are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice,” it added.