Case filed against two ghosts for harassing a man

VADODARA: A complaint has been filed against two ghosts by Jambughoda police in India’s Gujarat after they reportedly harassed a man.

A 35-year-old man came to the police officials for filing a weird complaint that he was confronted by a gang of ghosts while two of them gave death threats. He then requested the cops at the police station to save his life from the ghosts.

According to Indian media reports, the man was a resident of hamlet in Jambughoda taluka of the Panchmahals district.

The complaint of the man, who appeared to be mentally disturbed, was registered by the police on Sunday to prevent the complainant from further distress. The application stated that he was busy working on his farm when the gang of ghosts approached him.

A police officer told the media that he was on duty on the day and found the man very agitated and behaving abnormally. The cop added that his complaint was registered to help him calm down.

Later, the local police contacted the complainant’s family to seek his details. The family told them that the man was undergoing psychiatric treatment and had not taken his medicine for the last 10 days.

One day later, the police learnt from his family that he fled to the police stations where he feels safe from being approached by the ghosts.

The police asked the family to take care of his medicine for stopping the psychotic episodes again.