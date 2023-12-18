Police files FIR of celebratory fire after Karachi Bar election

KARACHI: City Court police station has registered FIR of firing incident after results of elections of the Karachi Bar Association announced.

The case has been registered with SHO City Court police station Irshad Hussain Tunio as complainant under section 147, 148, 149 and 337, police said.

“Policemen were also deployed from outside for security during the Bar’s election, when I was inspecting the contingent, the election result announced at around 12 in midnight,” FIR read.

“Suddenly 15 to 20 lawyers including women resorted to aerial firing, sought report about the persons involved in the firing but nothing tangible gathered,” SHO said in complaint.

A video of lawyers firing shots in the air to celebrate their victory in the annual elections of the Karachi Bar Association was also surfaced online.

According to the FIR, higher authorities have been informed about the firing incident and police searching for the lawyers with the help of video, who were involved in aerial firing.

The KBA elections were held on Saturday and the final results were announced on the same day.

Amir Nawaz Waraich was elected as the President of the association, while Nasrullah Jalbani became the Vice President,

Akhtar Ali Chana secured the office of General Secretary and Jahanzeb Murree was elected Joint Secretary in the election.

Raheel Samsam, Sheikh Kashif Amjad, and Ayaz Solangi were elected Treasurer, Librarian, and Managing Committee Chairperson respectively.

Moreover, ten members of the Managing Committee were also elected.