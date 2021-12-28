SBCA, housing society’s officials booked over Nasla Tower’s construction

KARACHI: Police have registered an FIR against Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), and a housing society over irregularities in the construction of Nasla Tower that is now being demolished on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC).

According to police, the FIR has been registered at Ferozabad police station on the complaint of the incumbent SHO after orders from the apex court.

“Sindh building Control Authority officials and representatives of Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society are booked in the FIR,” they said adding that other concerned departments are also nominated in the case.

The police have also sought names from SBCA and the housing society of the representatives who were allegedly involved in approving the construction of the Nasla Tower.

“A police team probing the matter has also visited SBCA office to get the details,” they said adding that the copy of the FIR would be submitted before the apex court.

During the last hearing, the Supreme Court, in a major development, decided to annex the plot of Nasla Tower on a plea from the Attorney General of Pakistan.

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed conditioned handing over of the plot of the building with payment of compensation to the affected persons.

The court annexed Nasla Tower plot as the case property and directed the Nazir for immediate action to the effect.

The bench also directed the registration of a case against the Director General Sindh Building Control Authority and issued a notice to the DG-SBCA.

The bench also ordered Commissioner Karachi to complete demolition of the building within 15 days by utilizing all available resources.

The Commissioner in his report informed the court that all internal structures of Nasla Tower has been razed and five floors of the building have been demolished.

