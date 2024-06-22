Police firing at Sahiwal protest leaves one dead

SAHIWAL: A protester killed in police firing at a protest demonstration against alleged killing of a youth in police custody, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Four persons were injured in police firing and baton charge at a protest against alleged killing of a youth in police detention. One of the injured protesters succumbed to his injuries.

Kamir Police had registered FIR of the youth’s death against unknown accused.

The family members of the deceased said that Kamir police station officials had detained the youth and later handed over his dead body to the family.

The police, however, said that the youth was not arrested by police and claimed that the body was found from a canal.

Sahiwal district police officer (DPO) has suspended SHO Imtiaz Noon of Kamir police station.