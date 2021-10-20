Police foil ATM break-in bid in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday foiled an attempt of breaking into an automated teller machine (ATCM) in Karachi’s Civil Lines areas, ARY News reported.

As per details, unidentified robbers after spraying the CCTV camera installed in the ATM booth of a private bank in Civil Lines areas tried to break into the machine to steal the cash but they were failed and fled as the police party of Madadgar 15 reached the spot after being informed.

“The robbers fled by leaving the tools they brought in with them to break into the ATM,” the police said.

The police said that the ATM machine has been damaged by the robbers while cash present in the machine is safe.

The search of the robbers is underway.

Last month, a man was caught red-handed attempting to break into an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank in Karachi’s posh locality of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) police had said.

They had said the suspected robber identified as Munawar Hussain entered an ATM kiosk of a private bank in the Murtaza Commercial area to steal cash.

He first spray-painted a CCTV camera installed inside the kiosk and then tried to break into the ATM with the help of a hammer and other tools.

