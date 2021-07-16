Police foil bank robbery attempt in Karachi’s Korangi

KARACHI: Police on Thursday foiled a bank robbery attempt in Karachi’s Korangi, ARY News reported.

As per details, four robbers entered the bank by breaking its entrance gate. The bank was having cash of more than Rs15million as yesterday was a day for disbursement of the advance salaries as per the directions of the government.

Talking to ARY News, a staff of the bank said that the robbers after making them hostage started collecting the cash but a bank staff by pressing the emergency alarm informed the police of the area.

It was really unbelievable that the police team reached in no time and foiled the bank heist, he added. Following the incident, the police, rangers team have kicked off the investigation into the robbery attempt.

The police official said, four robbers including an injured fled the scene after an exchange of fire.

He further said the search for other culprits was underway.

Earlier, private security guards posted at a branch of a bank in Karachi’s SITE area stole five million rupees from its cash vault in the night.

According to police, at least two security guards along with some of their accomplices had broken into the bank late night and stole at least Rs 5.1 million from its cash vault.

The bank manager, in his statement, had told the law enforcement agency that he was informed about the incident by one of his colleagues earlier in the morning upon which he reached the bank and checked the locker, which was found empty.

