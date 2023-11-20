Police foil bid of marrying underage girl with middle-aged man

PHOOL NAGAR: The local police have foiled an attempt to marry off an underage girl to a 35-year-old man in Sarai Mughal village in Kasur District, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that Zahoor Ahmed, a resident of Kot Lal Deen, arranged marriage of his 12-year-old daughter Guman Fatima with 35-year-old Akaml Ali – a resident of Bahawalnagar.

A police team on a tip-off raided the house and foiled the underage marriage attempt. The police also arrested the nikah khwan, the groom and parents of the underage girl from the spot.

The police said they have registered a case under section 6 of Child Marriage Restraint (amended) Ordinance 2015 and 342 of PPC and launched an investigation into the matter.

The practice of child marriage is a harsh reality of many rural areas in Pakistan. Not only is it adversely affecting the education of these young brides, but the barbaric custom is also taking a toll on their lives.

It is pertinent to mention here that people below the age of 18 can’t be married under the Child Marriage Restraint Act.