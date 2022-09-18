Police foil bid to steal iron scrap of collapsed Hub River Bridge

KARACHI: Police foiled a bid to steal iron slabs and other material of the collapsed Hub River bridge, linking Karachi with Balochistan’s Hub city, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Hub River bridge, which was in a dilapidated condition and required major repair, was washed away in heavy rains and flash floods in July this year.

A gang of thieves was carrying iron slabs and other valuable material of the collapsed structure, which was not removed by the National Highways Authority (NHA) from the site.

The thieves were carrying broken iron slabs and other material of the bridge with them. Police challenged thieves, warned them, resorted to aerial firing and arrested the miscreants, officials said.

The NHA has in an application to the Hub administration sought deployment of police personnel to monitor and protect the affected structure of the bridge.

The collapsed bridge on the Hub River was a key link between Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

The NHA spokesperson in a statement had said that the land connection between Sindh and Balochistan has not been severed as the Hub bypass is being used as an alternative to the Hub flyover.

He said that the Hub bypass is 11 km long and extends from Berout to the national highway. Officials have started consultations regarding the rebuilding of the Hub flyover, he added.

