Police foil kidnapping attempt of 4-year-old boy in Karachi

KARACHI: Police foiled a kidnapping attempt of a four-year-old boy in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, suspects tried to abduct the child named Musa, in a vehicle when a passerby witnessed the incident and immediately alerted the police.

Responding swiftly, Madadgar-15 and motorcycle squad officers chased the kidnappers.

On seeing the police, the suspects abandoned the boy inside the car and managed to escape from the scene. The boy was safely handed back to his parents in the jurisdiction of Sir Syed Police Station.

Read more: Karachi court jails man for 50 years over rape, kidnapping of minor girl

This incident comes just a day after a minor girl, Maira, was allegedly abducted from Sector D-2, Hijrat Colony in Karachi’s Civil Lines area.

CCTV footage of the abduction has surfaced, showing the victim’s elder sister chasing the kidnappers.

According to the family, the abductors have demanded a ransom of Rs. 1.5 million for Maira’s release.

Her father stated that the elder sister tried to resist the abductors, but they managed to flee with the child.