Police foil kidnapping attempt of 4-year-old boy in Karachi

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Aug 29, 2025
    • -
  • 17 views
    • -
  • 179 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 1 min
Police foil kidnapping attempt of 4-year-old boy in Karachi
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment