Police foil robbery bid in Karachi, two held after encounter

KARACHI: Korangi Police have foiled an attempted robbery in Karachi, arresting two robbers with injuries after the police encounter near Sector Link Road, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the accused was found looting a citizen when the police arrived on the scene, foiled the robbery attempt and arrested the street criminals after an exchange of fire.

The police recover weapons, mobile phones, and cash from the possession of the accused.

During the investigation the arrested criminals confessed for numerous crimes, including the killing and injuring of citizens during robbery attempts.

The criminals also conceded the robbery in a medical store on April 27 in Korangi and killed a young man over resisting.

