Sunday, December 17, 2023
Police foil robbery bid at Rawalpindi railway station, arrest robbers

TOP NEWS

RAWALPINDI: Police foiled a robbery bid at Rawalpindi railway station and arrested two accused, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police arrested two suspects Danish and Qasim, who were fleeing after snatching mobile phones and cash from two citizens, Railway Police said.

Police recovered illegal arms from possession of the arrested men and registered cases against them.

A woman was beaten up and deprived of her belongings during a robbery attempt in Rawalpindi in August.

The incident – CCTV footage of which went viral on social media – took place within the limits of Waris Khan police station, wherein two robbers beat and looted valuables from the victim woman.

In May this year a session judge of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Amjad Ishaq was shot dead over resisting a house robbery in Rawalpindi.

According to police, two dacoits entered the house of the judge in the Rawat police station jurisdiction and taken the family members hostage at gunpoint.

The robbers opened fire at judge over resisting the dacoity. He was rushed to hospital in injured condition, where he breathed his last.

