Police foil terror attack on Banu police picket

BANU: Police on Friday night foiled a terrorist attack on a police picket in the Banu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per the police, a group of heavily armed insurgents attacked the police picket Daray Pul in Banu, but were forced to flee after an exchange of heavy gunfire.

The prompt response from the policemen at the picket foiled the terrorists’ attack, the Banu police said.

Earlier, the Punjab police on Tuesday night foiled a major ‘terrorist attack’ at a police station in the Isakkhel district of Mianwali.

In a statement, District Police Officer (DPO) Mianwali said that a group of 20 to 25 heavily armed insurgents attacked the Makerwal police station in Isakkhel district.

However, the DPO said, the terrorists were forced to flee after an exchange of heavy gunfire. “A few terrorists also were also injured in the retaliatory firing by the police,” the official said.

